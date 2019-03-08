History: Good and excellent ratings for several years but was placed on probation Feb. 1 and failed re-inspection Feb. 12.
What the inspector saw: Hamburgers, beef and bean burritos and egg and sausage sandwiches stored at unsafe temperatures; some foods had no use-by dates — a problem inspectors identified twice before.
Follow-up: Health department supervisor Loni Anderson said the store corrected the problems that led to probation on Feb. 12 but failed re-inspection because it has not paid the $190 re-inspection fee the county requires when a site is placed on probation.
Comments: A request for comment was not returned by deadline.