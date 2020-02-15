Circle K #2944

History: Mostly good and excellent ratings since 2002, except for a needs improvement followed by a pass in June 2019. Received a needs improvement rating Jan. 22.
What the inspector saw: Walk-in unit holding at unsafe ambient temperature, milk stored at unsafe temperature, open packages of franks not date marked.
Follow up: Passed a follow-up inspection Jan. 31.
Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com