History: Mainly good and excellent ratings for several years, but was placed on probation Jan. 31 and failed a Feb. 11 re-inspection.
What the inspector saw: Sausage, eggs, burritos and chicken salad stored at unsafe temperatures; boxes stored on floor with dirty mop head touching prepackaged food; person in charge lacked basic knowledge of food safety; no certified food protection manager; one handwashing sink blocked, another had no paper towels; no food thermometer; no test strips for sanitizing solution.
Follow-up: Passed a second re-inspection Feb. 21
Comments: A message seeking comment was not returned by deadline.