History: Mainly good and excellent ratings in the past, but this year has failed five of seven health inspections. Most recently, it received an Oct. 10 needs improvement rating, failed an initial follow-up inspection on Oct. 22 and was placed on probation during a second follow-up inspection Nov. 1.
What the inspector saw: Numerous foods stored at unsafe temperatures including milk, egg rolls, burritos, nacho cheese sauce, cheeseburgers and chicken salad sandwiches, a problem also identified in two other recent inspections; some foods had no use-by dates, the third such finding in the past month or so; rodent droppings in storage area; no door on toilet room; trash buildup by back door.
Follow-up: The store is awaiting a third follow-up inspection.
Comments: A message seeking comment was not returned by deadline.