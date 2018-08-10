6090 S. Park Ave.
History: Good and excellent ratings for 10-plus years until the store was put on probation on July 5.
What the inspector saw: Utensils such as tongs used for hotdogs had not been sanitized in days; sanitizing sink was dirty with old food debris; burritos, cheeseburgers and sandwiches were stored at unsafe temperatures; multiple bottles of chemicals were improperly stored, posing a potential risk of contamination; flying insects in drain behind soda machine; waste from soda and slush machines was draining onto the floor instead of into the sewer line; floors in storage area, walk-in refrigerator and near soda machine were "very dirty (black)"; no certified food protection manager.
Follow-up: Passed a follow-up inspection on July 16.
Comments: Declined to comment.