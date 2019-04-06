History: Good and excellent ratings until 2018. Since then, negative findings in five of seven health inspections including a March 19 needs improvement rating and two failed follow-up inspections on March 20 and April 1.
What the inspector saw: Burritos, cheeseburgers, turkey subs and salad were stored at unsafe temperatures; management not certified in food protection management; hand-washing sink blocked.
Follow up: A third follow-up inspection is scheduled for April 11.
Comments: A request for comment was not returned by deadline.