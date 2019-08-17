History: Since 2016, eight of 12 inspections had negative findings, including a July 24 needs improvement rating followed by three failed re-inspections on July 29, Aug. 1 and Aug 12.
What the inspector saw: Numerous foods stored at unsafe temperatures including burritos, croissants, ham sandwiches, corn dogs, hot dogs, hot pockets and cheese pretzels; no probe thermometer to test food temperatures; no test strips for sanitizing solution.
Follow-up: A fourth re-inspection is pending but date was not immediately available.
Comments: Circle K corporate headquarters did not respond to a request for comment.