History: Good and excellent ratings until late 2017. Since then, negative findings in three of the last six inspections, including a Feb. 6 probation rating and a failed re-inspection Feb. 19.
What the inspector saw: Corn dogs, nacho cheese, chili, creamer and milk stored at unsafe temperatures; handwashing sink had no paper towels; ice cream was soft because freezer was not functioning; some foods had no use-by dates.
Follow-up: Passed a second re-inspection March 4.
Comments: A message seeking comment was not returned by deadline.