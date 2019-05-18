History: Good and excellent ratings until 2014, since then negative findings in six of 11 inspections. Most recently was placed on probation April 9, then failed three follow-up inspections April 19 and 29 and May 9.
What the inspector saw: Burritos, sausage biscuits, egg croissants and chocolate milk were stored at unsafe temperatures — a violation inspectors had identified twice.
Follow up: A fourth follow-up inspection is scheduled for May 20.
Comments: A message seeking comment was not returned by deadline.