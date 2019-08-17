History: Good and excellent scores for 10-plus years but was placed on probation July 1 and failed three follow-up inspections on July 12, 22 and Aug. 1.
What the inspector saw: Cheeseburgers, burritos, ham and cheese subs, hot dogs and nacho cheese and chili were stored at unsafe temperatures; open bags of hot dogs and corn dogs had no use-by dates; low water pressure in hand-washing sink; mop sink directly connected to sewer system; wrong test strips for sanitizing solution.
Follow-up: A fourth re-inspection is pending. It was slated for Aug. 12 but had not taken place as of Aug. 15.
Comments: Circle K corporate headquarters did not respond to a request for comment.