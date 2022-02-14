Claim Arizona tax credit when supporting these schools

Pusch Ridge Christian Academy
Pusch Ridge Christian Academy provides a classical education with high academic standards, preparing students to engage the world with God’s Truth. Your tax credit gift will help our students become Servant Leaders, Courageous Christians, Truth Seekers, Virtuous Stewards, and Justice Keepers. Partner with PRCA to help train the next generation of leaders.
Institute for Better Education (IBE)
921 N. Swan Road, Tucson, Ariz. 85711
520-512-5438
The Institute for Better Education (IBE) believes parents know best which school is right for their child. IBE is committed to removing any financial barriers that stand in the way of parents providing the best education for their children and their unique needs. Your gift brings the right school for a child within the reach of their parents by providing needed scholarships. Help make a difference in a child’s life by directing your tax credit to IBE.
Arizona Christian School Tuition Organization (ACSTO)
PO Box 6580, Chandler, AZ 85246
480-820-0403
Many families would like to have their children in Christian schools but can’t afford it. Arizona Christian School Tuition Organization (ACSTO) wants every family to have that opportunity regardless of their financial situation. 42,000 children have been awarded scholarships from ACSTO through the Arizona tax credit program. Direct your tax credit to ACSTO and give a scholarship to a needy child.
Desert Christian Schools
Desert Christian Schools' mission is to pursue excellence in Christian education while partnering with families to build a solid academic and Biblically grounded foundation in the lives of their students. Your gift helps Desert Christian Schools disciple students who will leave prepared to make a difference in their world.
Faith Community Academy
2551 W. Orange Grove Road, Tucson, AZ 85741
520-742-4189
God fulfills His purpose in our children when they are trained up in the ways of the Lord. Faith Community Academy teaches K-6th grade students to develop a lifelong love of learning with a Christian worldview that will govern them throughout their lives. A strong foundation built by the skills and knowledge gained in a Christ centered school. Your gift helps Faith Community Academy to educate children in Christ centered faith, service and academics.
Casas Christian School
10801 N. La Cholla Blvd., Tucson, AZ 85742
Casas Christian School is a missional school, which means we are committed to walking out our faith, both inside and outside the school walls. We meet students where they currently are spiritually, as well as academically, and provide the tools for growth in both. Because no two children are exactly the same, their educational journey should be a reflection of their unique learning styles and talents.
Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.