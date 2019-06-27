Partial filmography for Clark Gable (1901-1960)

  • North Star, 1925
  • The Painted Desert, 1931
  • The Easiest Way, 1931
  • Dance, Fools, Dance, 1931
  • The Finger Points, 1931
  • The Secret 6, 1931
  • Laughing Sinners, 1931
  • A Free Soul, 1931,
  • Night Nurse, 1931
  • Sporting Blood, 1931
  • Susan Lenox (Her Fall and Rose), 1931
  • Hell Divers, 1931
  • Possessed, 1931
  • Polly of the Circus, 1932
  • Strange Interlude, 1932
  • Red Dust, 1932
  • No Man of Her Own, 1932
  • The White Sister, 1933
  • Hold Your Man, 1933
  • Night Flight, 1933
  • Dancing Lady, 1933
  • It Happened One Night, 1934
  • Men in White, 1934
  • Manhattan Melodrama, 1934
  • Chained, 1934
  • Forsaking All Others, 1934
  • After Office Hours, 1935
  • China Seas, 1935
  • Call of the Wild, 1935
  • Mutiny on the Bounty, 1935
  • Wife vs. Secretary, 1936
  • San Francisco, 1936
  • Cain and Mabel, 1936
  • Love on the Run, 1936
  • Parnell, 1937
  • Saratoga, 1937
  • Test Pilot, 1938
  • Too Hot to Handle, 1938
  • Idiot's Delight, 1939
  • Gone with the Wind, 1939
  • Strange Cargo, 1940
  • Boom Town, 1940
  • Comrade X, 1940
  • They Met in Bombay, 1941
  • Honky Tonk, 1941
  • Somewhere I'll Find You, 1942
  • Adventure, 1945
  • The Hucksters, 1947
  • Homecoming, 1948
  • Command Decision, 1948
  • Any Number Can Play, 1949
  • Key to the City, 1950
  • To Please a Lady, 1950
  • Across the Wide Missouri, 1951
  • Lone Star, 1952
  • Never Let Me Go, 1953
  • Mogambo, 1953
  • Betrayed, 1954
  • Soldier of Fortune, 1955
  • The tall Men, 1955
  • The King and Four Queens, 1956
  • Band of Angels, 1957
  • Run Silent Run Deep, 1958
  • Teacher's Pet, 1958
  • But Not for Me, 1959
  • It Started in Naples, 1960
  • The Misfits, 1961