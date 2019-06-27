Partial filmography for Clark Gable (1901-1960)
- North Star, 1925
- The Painted Desert, 1931
- The Easiest Way, 1931
- Dance, Fools, Dance, 1931
- The Finger Points, 1931
- The Secret 6, 1931
- Laughing Sinners, 1931
- A Free Soul, 1931,
- Night Nurse, 1931
- Sporting Blood, 1931
- Susan Lenox (Her Fall and Rose), 1931
- Hell Divers, 1931
- Possessed, 1931
- Polly of the Circus, 1932
- Strange Interlude, 1932
- Red Dust, 1932
- No Man of Her Own, 1932
- The White Sister, 1933
- Hold Your Man, 1933
- Night Flight, 1933
- Dancing Lady, 1933
- It Happened One Night, 1934
- Men in White, 1934
- Manhattan Melodrama, 1934
- Chained, 1934
- Forsaking All Others, 1934
- After Office Hours, 1935
- China Seas, 1935
- Call of the Wild, 1935
- Mutiny on the Bounty, 1935
- Wife vs. Secretary, 1936
- San Francisco, 1936
- Cain and Mabel, 1936
- Love on the Run, 1936
- Parnell, 1937
- Saratoga, 1937
- Test Pilot, 1938
- Too Hot to Handle, 1938
- Idiot's Delight, 1939
- Gone with the Wind, 1939
- Strange Cargo, 1940
- Boom Town, 1940
- Comrade X, 1940
- They Met in Bombay, 1941
- Honky Tonk, 1941
- Somewhere I'll Find You, 1942
- Adventure, 1945
- The Hucksters, 1947
- Homecoming, 1948
- Command Decision, 1948
- Any Number Can Play, 1949
- Key to the City, 1950
- To Please a Lady, 1950
- Across the Wide Missouri, 1951
- Lone Star, 1952
- Never Let Me Go, 1953
- Mogambo, 1953
- Betrayed, 1954
- Soldier of Fortune, 1955
- The tall Men, 1955
- The King and Four Queens, 1956
- Band of Angels, 1957
- Run Silent Run Deep, 1958
- Teacher's Pet, 1958
- But Not for Me, 1959
- It Started in Naples, 1960
- The Misfits, 1961