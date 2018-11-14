Part of what makes Leach’s offense so hard to defend is that, besides the quarterback, it doesn’t depend on any one player. Or two players. Or even three.
Seven different Cougars have led or tied for the lead in receptions in 10 games this season. At least nine WSU players have caught a pass in every game, including 12 apiece against Eastern Washington and Colorado.
Ten players have caught at least 15 passes. Eight have caught at least 20. And six have caught at least 30, the most by any team in the country. To put that last stat in perspective, Arizona has only two with 30-plus: Shun Brown and Shawn Poindexter.