VISUAL ARTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
OPENINGS
Classic Canyons — Jane Hamilton Fine Art, 2890 E. Skyline Drive.Oil paintings of Pat Parkinson and Sean Wallis. Through Nov. 25. 529-4886. janehamiltonfineart.com.
RECEPTIONS
"Color My World" — Southern Arizona Watercolor Guild Gallery, 5420 E. Broadway Suite 240, in the Plaza at Williams Centre. Works by Pat Weaver, watercolorist. Through Dec. 2. Reception: 5-7 p.m. Nov. 15. 299-7294. southernazwatercolorguild.com.
Alternate View: Katheryn Polk and Alfred Quiroz — Davis Dominguez Gallery, 154 E. Sixth St. Exploration of socio/political issues, feminism, identity, neo-fascism and the decline of democracy with stone and metal lithography Polk and paintings and works on paper by Quiroz. Through Dec. 29. Reception: 6-8 p.m. Nov. 17. 629-9759. davisdominguez.com.
ET CETERA
Clay Hand and Footprint Ornaments — Color Me Mine Tucson at Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway. Price includes the studio fee to return a week later to paint. We will then glaze and fire them again to brilliance. 6-9 p.m. Nov. 15; 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Nov. 29. $30 for 2 ornaments, $10 each additional ornament. 790-1100. tucson.colormemine.com.
3D Printing Class — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. This is a basic class on 3D-Printing for people who are interested in learning what 3-D printing is capable of doing and what the common skills are needed to build 3-D printed objects. Ages 13 and up. Registration required. To register call 594-5200. 1-2 p.m. Nov. 17. 594-5200.
Bookmans Midtown Zine Fair — Bookmans Midtown location, 3330 E. Speedway. Local zine makers in-store selling their original work, along with CREAM doing live screen printing. 4-7 p.m. Nov. 17. 325-5767.
Vintage Christmas Tree Painting Party — Color Me Mine Tucson, Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway. Studio fee is included when painting during our Tree Painting Party. Painting on your own is subject to $8 studio fee. Specialty paints additional. Tree prices start at $65. 6:30-9 p.m. Nov. 17; 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Nov. 18. 790-1100. tucson.colormemine.com.
Fall Ikebana Floral Festival — Yume Japanese Gardens of Tucson, 2130 N. Alvernon Way. Floral compositions highlighting the wide breadth of flower arrangement styles in Japan’s most distinctive art form. 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Nov. 20, 21, 23-28. $15. 303-3945. yumegardens.org.
Board Painting — Color Me Mine Tucson, Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway. Choose a design and we will provide the stencil. Cost of class includes all materials, vinyl stencils for text/picture and full instructions. $35 per design. Ages 15 and up. This class requires a 24 hour advance registration in order to have custom stencils available. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 21 and 24. $35. 790-1100. tucson.colormemine.com.
Holiday Bazaar Pop-Up Shop — Desert Artisans' Gallery, 6536 E. Tanque Verde Road. Madcap collection of holiday creations. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 23. Free. 722-4412. desertartisansgallery.com.
Art and Music: Albert Carlon, Oscar Fuentes, and Santa Pachita — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Woodcarvings, oil and acrylic paintings by Carlon. Music by Fuentes and Pachita. Refreshments provided. 5-9 p.m. Nov. 23. 207-2429. montereycourtaz.com.