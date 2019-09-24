CONCERT
Classical
Guest artist series recital: Tim Gocklin, oboe — Fred Fox School of Music, Holsclaw Hall, 1017 N. Olive Road. 1-3 p.m. Oct. 5. Free. 621-1655. music.arizona.edu.
Fifth Annual Steve Schulman Award Recital: Misael Barraza Díaz, guitar — Fred Fox School of Music, Holsclaw Hall, 1017 N. Olive Road. Díaz will perform in memory of local guitarist Steve Schulman. 7-9 p.m. Oct. 6. $10. 621-1162. music.arizona.edu.
Music knows no borders: youth musicians from Ciudad Juárez to Tucson — Fred Fox School of Music, Crowder Hall, 1017 N. Olive Road. Performing music by Mexican composers. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 7. Free. 626-6320. music.arizona.edu.
Faculty artist series recital: Music for Harp and Strings, Michelle Gott, harp — Fred Fox School of Music, Holsclaw Hall, 1017 N. Olive Road. Celebration of harp chamber music. 7-9 p.m. Oct. 10. Free. 621-1655. music.arizona.edu.
Shakespere in Song — St. Francis in the Valley Episcopal Church, 600 S. La Canada Drive, Green Valley. Choral Music from 1600 to today based on the wit, beauty, humor and insight of Shakespearean Texts. 7-9 p.m. Oct. 11. $25. 401-2651. trueconcord.org.
UA Philharmonic Orchestra — Fred Fox School of Music, Crowder Hall, 1017 N. Olive Road. Split conducted by Sean Peter Bresemann and Lorena Suárez. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 11. $5. 621-1162. music.arizona.edu.
DANCE
Kalactivity with Nrityalaya Aesthetics Society Phoenix presents SUGATI — Berger Performing Arts Center, 1200 W. Speedway. Art forms of India delivered in today's context of classical performances. All the proceeds of the show go to TMC foundation: Breast cancer fund. 2:30-5 p.m. Oct. 6. $20. 731-1523. kalactivity.org.
OPERA
Shining Brow — Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Ave. The early life of visionary American architect Frank Lloyd Wright. Shining Brow, the translation of the Welsh “Taliesin,” was the name that Wright gave to his homes in Wisconsin and Arizona, and where his life took a unique turn. 7:30-9 p.m. Oct. 5 and 2-3:30 p.m. Oct. 6. $25-$110. 293-4336. azopera.org.