Beethoven and more Beethoven comes our way over the next few months. That’s a pretty glorious start to the season.
Tucson Symphony Orchestra does Beethoven’s 7th Sept. 20 and 22. As if that weren’t enough, pianist Yekwon Sunwoon will perform Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 3 in C Minor. Sunwoo won the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition in 2017. And this praise from the Chicago Tribune is typical of what is being said about his performances: “Sunwoo’s powerful, flying hands can do anything he puts his mind to at the keyboard.” (Tucson Music Hall)
The Arizona Symphonic Winds takes on Beethoven’s Violin Concerto Sept. 21. Michelle Abraham Kantor, TSO’s associate concertmaster, does the honors. (Udall Park)
And if you need more Beethoven (who doesn’t?), TSO performs his 5th Symphony Dec. 6 and 8. “I never tire of Beethoven’s Symphony Number 5 telling the story in music of his rage about his deafness and subsequent acceptance then triumph over his malady,” says John Snavely, musical director of the Green Valley Concert Band. He has that high on his must-see list. (Tucson Music Hall).
He also puts the Tucson Pops Orchestra concerts on his calendar. “Lots of variety, excellent music performed by top Tucson musicians, and the always entertaining Laszlo Veres conducting,” he says. You’ve a chance to catch two more: Sept. 22, violinist Michael Fan, and Joseph Pagan on viola will be featured, and Sept. 29, cellist Anne Gratz and Jessica Campbell on the bassoon take the spotlight. (DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center, Reid Park)
Both Snavely and Jeanette Segal, Arizona Opera board member and a former opera singer, will make their way to TSO’s performance of Symphonie Fantastique. “(Hector) Berlioz’s masterpiece from the early romantic period is a beautifully dreamy standout,” says Segal. Also on the program is Tessa Lark performing Michael Torke’s Sky, Concerto for Violin, a TSO premiere of a piece co-commissioned by the orchestra. As if that weren’t enough, Perry So, an inaugural Dudamel Conducting Fellow of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, takes the baton. The concert is Oct. 25 and 27. (Tucson Music Hall)
Snavely is also looking forward to the European Guitar Quartet, a UA Presents event in conjunction with the Tucson Guitar Society and Lead Guitar. “Guitar music well played is satisfying and oh so pleasing,” he says. The group is “a spellbinding embrace of classical and world music,” says the German newspaper Dresdner Neueste Nachrichten. Catch them Nov. 6. (Centennial Hall)
The President’s Own United States Marine Band heads this way Oct. 28, and that’s one Segal is looking forward to. “Who could resist this guest appearance by not just the President’s Own United States Marine Band but our own country’s superb U.S. Marine Band in a free concert at Centennial Hall. This will be something the whole family can enjoy,” she says. (Centennial Hall)
And, lucky us, Beethoven again when Arizona Friends of Chamber music brings in wunderkind Nathan Lee Nov. 24. Lee, who turns 18 later this month, began playing piano when he was 6 and made his orchestral debut when he was nine. At 15, he won first prize in the 2016 Young Concert Artists International Auditions. The New York Times calls him “prodigiously talented.” He’ll be playing Beethoven’s Piano Sonata No. 27 in E Minor, Op. 90. (Leo Rich Theatre)
And a must-do for many Tucsonans: Tucson Sing-in’s everyone-join-in Messiah on Dec. 2. Keitaro Harada conducts and the soloists are Kimberly Chaffin, soprano; Kristin Dauphinais, alto; Michael Chaffin, tenor; and Gregory Guenther, bass. This is the 43rd year for the annual event. (Christ Community Church)
There’s much more coming our way this fall, including: Arizona Friends of Chamber Music concert with the Russian String Orchestra Oct. 23 (Leo Rich Theatre); St. Philip’s Friends of Music opens its season with the Monsoon Brass Quintet Sept. 29 (St. Philip’s in the Hills Church), and The Catalina Organ Festival features Shin-Young Lee, a much-awarded organist, for a Nov. 15 concert. This will be her Tucson debut. (Catalina United Methodist Church)