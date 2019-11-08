CONCERTS
CLASSICAL
Recital Choir: Members of the UA Choral Conducting Studio — Fred Fox School of Music, Room 232, 1017 N. Olive Road. Members of the UA Choral Conducting Studio Ensemble. 3-4 p.m. Nov. 14. Free. 621-1655. music.arizona.edu.
Eric Genuis: Concerts for Hope Benefit — Pueblo High School Auditorium, 3500 S. 12th Ave. This concert will benefit Mr. Genuis' work as well as St. John the Evangelist Catholic School. 7-9 p.m. Nov. 15. $15. 624-3865.
Shin-Young Lee — Catalina United Methodist Church, 2700 E. Speedway. Pianist and organist. 7-9 p.m. Nov. 15. $20. 327-4296. eventbrite.com.
Flowers of the Forest — St. Philip's in the Hills Episcopal Church; Bloom Music Center, 4440 N. Campbell Ave. Soprano Cait Frizzell and collaborative pianist Justin Appel present a program of pieces from the battlefields of Scotland and America honoring the songs and stories of our ancestral veterans. 2-4 p.m. Nov. 17. $20. 222-7277. friendsofmusictucson.org.
Phantastisch! an afternoon of Schumann — Oracle Center for the Arts, 700 E. Kingston St., Oracle. Pianists Eleanor Perrone and Michael Manning. 3-5 p.m. Nov. 17. $30. 1-623-295-9677. oraclepianosociety.org.
“Gratitude and Gluttony” – University Community Chorus — Fred Fox School of Music, Crowder Hall, 1017 N. Olive Road. selections from Carl Orff, Haydn as well as additional contemporary works. Canned-food donations for the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona will be collected at the performance. The University Community Chorus is under the direction of Alyssa Cossey, assistant conductor is graduate choral conducting student Nicky Manlove. 4:30-6:30 p.m. Nov. 17. $12. 621-1162. music.arizona.edu.
“Ars Moriendi” – Collegium Musicum — Fred Fox School of Music, Holsclaw Hall, 1017 N. Olive Road. Singers from the Fred Fox School of Music, the university at large and the Tucson community. 7-9 p.m. Nov. 17. $5. 621-1162. music.arizona.edu.
“Luz Negra” – A Sonic Metaphor on Human Perception — Fred Fox School of Music, Crowder Hall, 1017 N. Olive Road. Ónix Ensemble soloists Alejandro Escuer and Rodrigo Sigal. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 19. Free. 621-1655. music.arizona.edu.
Faculty artist series: Timothy Kantor, violin and Daniel Linder, piano — Fred Fox School of Music, Holsclaw Hall, 1017 N. Olive Road. Program will include a work inspired by Chinese themes by UA faculty composer Kay He and a fantasia by Polish composer Henryk Górecki. The recital will conclude with Richard Strauss’s monumental Sonata in E-flat Major for violin and piano. 7-9 p.m. Nov. 20. Free. 621-1655. music.arizona.edu.
Naumberg Trio — TCC Leo Rich Theater, 260 S. Church Ave. Violinist Frank Huang, cellist David Requiro and pianist Gilles Vonsattel. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 20. $30. 577-3769. arizonachambermusic.org.
Mozart and Da Vinci — Sahuarita USD Auditorium, 330 W. Sahuarita Road, Sahuarita. It is almost impossible to overstate the impact Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart had on the world. For musicians and non-musicians alike, hearing his name conjures up images of genius and an artistic miracle. Commonly known as the “Solemn Vespers,” Mozart’s Vesperae solennes de confessore stands among his finest operas and choral masterpieces, prefiguring his great Mass in C Minor and Requiem. You will not want to miss the transcendent Laudate Dominum. 7-8:30 p.m. Nov. 22. $25-$40. 401-2651. trueconcord.org.
Arizona Symphony Orchestra — Fred Fox School of Music, Crowder Hall, 1017 N. Olive Road. The program will include “Symphonie Fantastique,” to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the death of the iconoclast French Romantic composer, Hector Berlioz. The Arizona Symphony Orchestra performs under the baton of Thomas Cockrell. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 22. $10. 621-1162. music.arizona.edu.
JAZZ AND WORLD
An Evening with Paul Amiel — Yume Japanese Gardens, 2130 N. Alvernon Way. Fall-themed Japanese poetry and shakuhachi, or bamboo flute. 6:30-8 p.m. Nov. 14. $18. 303-3945. yumegardens.org.
POP, ROCK AND COUNTRY
Viva Las Vegas Star Studded Spectacular Revue — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. An all-star 7-piece band, as well as six vocalists with music of The Rat Pack, Elvis, Tom Jones, Charo, Cher, and more. 6-8 p.m. Nov. 14, 20 and 21. $23.95. 529-1000. gaslightmusichall.com.
Gallows Pole Festival — Old Tombstone, 339 S. Fourth St., Tombstone. Two days of live music, drinks, 50/50 raffle, gunfight and stunt shows. 3-10 p.m. Nov. 15 and 16. $60. 1-312-504-1609. gallowspoletattoos.com.
Catalina Foothills Wine Mixer — St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave. Red carpet photography, food, wine sampling and live music. 21 and up. 6-10 p.m. Nov. 15. $125. 344-2495. moonchildfoundation.org.
The Chicago Experience — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Features: Saturday in the Park, If You Leave Me Now, Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is?. 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Nov. 16. $25. 529-1000. gaslightmusichall.com.
Charley Crockett Tucson — The Rock, 136 N. Park Ave. Texas country blues. Ages 21 and up. 7-11:30 p.m. Nov. 16. $20. 629-9211. rocktucson.com.
Little House of Funk — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Connie Brannock and band. 7-10 p.m. Nov. 16. $8. 207-2429. montereycourtaz.com.
Sunday brunch — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Wally Lawder. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 17. Free. 207-2429. montereycourtaz.com.
Back to Back - The Music of Tom Jones and Engelbert Humperdinck — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Swoon to hits like “Please Release me,” “Delilah,” “Quando, Quando, Quando,” She’s a Lady” and more. 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Nov. 17. $30. 529-1000. gaslightmusichall.com.
Back to Back - The Music of Tom Jones and Engelbert Humperdinck — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Armen Dirtadian and David Fanning as they sing The hits of Tom Jones and Engelbert Humperdinck. 2-6 p.m. Nov. 18. $22.95. 886-9428. thegaslighttheatre.com.
Hot Blues & Brews Tuesday — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Local blues bands. 6-8 p.m. Nov. 19. $13.50. 529-1000. gaslightmusichall.com.
David Fanning Neil Diamond Tribute — DesertView Performing Arts Center, 39900 S. Clubhouse Drive, SaddleBrooke. Tribute. 7:30-9 p.m. Nov. 20. $30. 825-2818. dvpac.net.
Leon Littlebird & Will Clipman in Concert — Solar Culture, 31 E. Toole Ave. Americana, folk-rock ans world music with Native American flutes, acoustic guitars, vocals and pan-global percussion. 8-10 p.m. Nov. 21. $15. 884-0874. solarculture.org.