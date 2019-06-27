Partial filmography for Claudette Colbert (1903-1996)
- For the Love of Mike, 1927
- The Hole in the Wall, 1929
- The Lady Lies, 1929
- Young Man of Manhattan, 1930
- The Big Pond, 1930
- Manslaughter, 1930
- La grande mare, 1930
- L'énigmatique Monsieur Parkes, 1930
- Honor Among Lovers, 1931
- The Smiling Lieutenant, 1931
- Secrets of a Secretary, 1931
- His Woman, 1931
- The Wiser Sex, 1932
- The Misleading Lady, 1932
- The Man from Yesterday, 1932
- The Phantom President, 1932
- The Sign of the Cross, 1932
- Tonight is Ours, 1933
- I Cover the Waterfront, 1933
- Three Cornered Moon, 1933
- Torch Singer, 1933
- Four Frightened People, 1934
- It Happened One Night, 1934
- Cleopatra, 1934
- Imitation of Life, 1934
- The Gilded Lily, 1935
- Private Woods, 1935
- She Married Her Boss, 1935
- The Bride Comes Home, 1935
- Under Two Flags, 1936
- Maid of Salem, 1937
- I Met Him in Paris, 1937
- Tovarich, 1937
- Bluebeard's Eighth Wife, 1938
- Zaza, 1938
- Midnight, 1939
- It's a Wonderful World, 1939
- Drums Along the Mohawk, 1939
- Boom Town, 1940
- Arise, My Love, 1940
- Skylark, 1941
- Remember the Day, 1941
- The Palm Beach Story, 1942
- No Time for Love, 1943
- So Proudly We Hail! 1943
- Since You Went Away, 1944
- Practically Yours, 1944
- Guest Wife, 1945
- Tomorrow Is Forever, 1946
- Without Reservations, 1946
- The Secret Heart, 1946
- The Egg and I, 1947
- Sleep, My Love, 1948
- Family Honeymoon, 1948
- Bride for Sale, 1949
- Three Came Home, 1950
- The Secret Fury, 1950
- Thunder on the Hill, 1951
- Let's Make It Legal, 1951
- Outpost in Malaya, 1952
- Daughters of Destiny, 1954
- Royal Affairs in Versailles, 1954
- Texas Lady, 1955
- Parrish, 1951