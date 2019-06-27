Partial filmography for Claudette Colbert (1903-1996)

  • For the Love of Mike, 1927
  • The Hole in the Wall, 1929
  • The Lady Lies, 1929
  • Young Man of Manhattan, 1930
  • The Big Pond, 1930
  • Manslaughter, 1930
  • La grande mare, 1930
  • L'énigmatique Monsieur Parkes, 1930
  • Honor Among Lovers, 1931
  • The Smiling Lieutenant, 1931
  • Secrets of a Secretary, 1931
  • His Woman, 1931
  • The Wiser Sex, 1932
  • The Misleading Lady, 1932
  • The Man from Yesterday, 1932
  • The Phantom President, 1932
  • The Sign of the Cross, 1932
  • Tonight is Ours, 1933
  • I Cover the Waterfront, 1933
  • Three Cornered Moon, 1933
  • Torch Singer, 1933
  • Four Frightened People, 1934
  • It Happened One Night, 1934
  • Cleopatra, 1934
  • Imitation of Life, 1934
  • The Gilded Lily, 1935
  • Private Woods, 1935
  • She Married Her Boss, 1935
  • The Bride Comes Home, 1935
  • Under Two Flags, 1936
  • Maid of Salem, 1937
  • I Met Him in Paris, 1937
  • Tovarich, 1937
  • Bluebeard's Eighth Wife, 1938
  • Zaza, 1938
  • Midnight, 1939
  • It's a Wonderful World, 1939
  • Drums Along the Mohawk, 1939
  • Boom Town, 1940
  • Arise, My Love, 1940
  • Skylark, 1941
  • Remember the Day, 1941
  • The Palm Beach Story, 1942
  • No Time for Love, 1943
  • So Proudly We Hail! 1943
  • Since You Went Away, 1944
  • Practically Yours, 1944
  • Guest Wife, 1945
  • Tomorrow Is Forever, 1946
  • Without Reservations, 1946
  • The Secret Heart, 1946
  • The Egg and I, 1947
  • Sleep, My Love, 1948
  • Family Honeymoon, 1948
  • Bride for Sale, 1949
  • Three Came Home, 1950
  • The Secret Fury, 1950
  • Thunder on the Hill, 1951
  • Let's Make It Legal, 1951
  • Outpost in Malaya, 1952
  • Daughters of Destiny, 1954
  • Royal Affairs in Versailles, 1954
  • Texas Lady, 1955
  • Parrish, 1951