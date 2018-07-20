The hard-hitting Hardt, who earned the nickname “Killer” during his high school days after attending a football camp at Cal, was an all-purpose athlete for the Tigers. He finished fourth in the city in rushing with 1,001 yards (6.4 yards per carry) and was an All-4A selection in 1998. The 6-foot-1, 170-pound Hardt also played safety and quarterback at Marana and went on to be a four-year letterman at the UA. As a senior for the Wildcats, Hardt led the team in solo tackles and finished with 87 total tackles.