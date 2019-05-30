OKLAHOMA CITY — After the latest batch of bad weather through the Midwest — as many as 67 tornadoes were reported between Friday and Sunday last week in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Kansas and Nebraska — storms lingered long enough to put a wrench in teams’ Women’s College World Series plans.
On Tuesday, as teams were arriving in Oklahoma City, every county in the state was under a state of emergency due to flooding and sever weather impact. Wednesday’s open practices were canceled.
However, the first day of the WCWS included clear blue skies and temperatures that barely topped 80 degrees.
The mild weather is expected to last throughout most of the weekend before rain and scattered thunderstorms move in on Sunday and next week. The championship series is schedule for Monday through Wednesday.