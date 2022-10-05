Clemson DBs sued by postal worker

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson defensive backs Malcolm Greene and Fred Davis II are being sued by a U.S. postal worker whose car Davis collided with last year.

The suit was filed Wednesday in Pickens County Common Pleas Court, a form of civil court.

The suit alleges that Greene and Davis were racing their cars and driving recklessly when Davis’ vehicle hit a mail delivery truck driven by Karen Alvarez in July 2021.

Davis was arrested by the Clemson Police Department and charged with reckless driving after the accident. That charge is a misdemeanor in South Carolina, punishable by a maximum of 30 days in jail, a fine of $200 and six points against your driver’s license.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said at the time that Davis’ punishment from the team would be handled internally.

Swinney, speaking after practice Wednesday, said he was aware the civil suit was coming and it did not change the status on the team for Davis or Greene. Both were punished for their actions by the team, but there are consequences for their actions and they’ll have to continue dealing with what they did going forward.

“It’s a very sad situation. Somebody almost lost their life,” Swinney said of the accident. “They’re really fortunate (Alvarez) survived. She’s got a lot of challenges. Again, I don’t think anybody’s surprised that now will play out on the civil side.”

Alvarez said in the complaint that information from Davis’ airbag control module showed he was traveling 115 mph in a 55 mph zone when he first hit the breaks 2.8 seconds before hitting the mail truck.

TENNIS

Djokovic cruises in Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan — Novak Djokovic delivered a near-flawless performance to ease into the second round of the Astana Open with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Cristian Garin on Wednesday as he goes for a third straight tournament title.

Djokovic dropped just six points on his serve and won the last five games to seal the win in just 62 minutes.

Djokovic is coming off a victory in Tel Aviv last week and — aside from a match at the Laver Cup — the Wimbledon champion hasn’t lost since the French Open quarterfinals.

“From the start to the end, (it was) a great performance,” Djokovic said. “Playing in a new tournament, different conditions, the first match is never easy. Obviously you are looking to see how you are going to adapt, but I did it perfectly, really, played as well as I can.”

Djokovic will next play Botic van de Zandschulp.

Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz lost in the opening round on Tuesday in his first match since winning the U.S. Open title to capture the No. 1 spot.

Stefanos Tsitsipas reached the quarterfinals by beating 19-year-old Luca Nardi of Italy 7-6 (2), 7-6 (3). Nardi was playing just his fifth tour-level main-draw match and impressed the third-seeded Greek, who didn’t earn a single break point.

- Top-ranked Iga Swiatek advanced to the quarterfinals of the Agel Open after Ajla Tomljanovic retired with an injury during the second set of their second-round match on Wednesday.

The Polish U.S. Open champion was leading 7-5, 2-2 when her Australian opponent retired due to a left knee injury at the indoor hardcourt event in the eastern Czech city of Ostrava.

Swiatek, who also won the French Open in June, will next face American qualifier Catherine McNally or Karolina Muchova.

Home favorite and two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova upset second-seeded Paula Badosa of Spain 7-6 (4), 6-4 to set up a quarterfinal against this year’s Wimbledon winner Elena Rybakina, who rallied to eliminate Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-7 (5), 6-4, 7-5.