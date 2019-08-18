2018 record: 15-0, 8-0 ACC (won national championship)
Coach: Dabo Swinney (12th year)
Sked or alive? The ACC isn’t as daunting as some other conferences, but Clemson’s schedule has some potential landmines right from the get-go. After opening against Georgia Tech, Clemson hosts Texas A&M, which will be ranked and nearly upset the Tigers last year. Then comes a trip to Syracuse, the cite of Clemson’s last regular-season loss (Oct. 13, 2017).
Why they’re here: It’s basically a tossup between Clemson and Alabama. Why the Tigers? Well, the last time they met, Clemson won easily. Future No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence only should be better as a sophomore. He’s surrounded by veterans with starting experience. The D-line must be rebuilt. It helps to have the sport’s best defensive coordinator, Brent Venables, to oversee that project.