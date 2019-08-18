Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney kisses the championship trophy after the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Alabama, Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, in Santa Clara, Calif. Clemson beat Alabama 44-16. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

2018 record: 15-0, 8-0 ACC (won national championship)

Coach: Dabo Swinney (12th year)

Sked or alive? The ACC isn’t as daunting as some other conferences, but Clemson’s schedule has some potential landmines right from the get-go. After opening against Georgia Tech, Clemson hosts Texas A&M, which will be ranked and nearly upset the Tigers last year. Then comes a trip to Syracuse, the cite of Clemson’s last regular-season loss (Oct. 13, 2017).

Why they’re here: It’s basically a tossup between Clemson and Alabama. Why the Tigers? Well, the last time they met, Clemson won easily. Future No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence only should be better as a sophomore. He’s surrounded by veterans with starting experience. The D-line must be rebuilt. It helps to have the sport’s best defensive coordinator, Brent Venables, to oversee that project.