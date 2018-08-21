2017 record: 12-2, 7-1 ACC (lost in CFP semifinals)
Coach: Dabo Swinney (11th year)
Sked or alive? The Tigers have a very manageable schedule. They’ll get an early test with a trip to Texas A&M on Sept. 8, but the make-or-break stretch comes later: at Florida State on Oct. 27 and at Boston College two weeks later. The Eagles might be sneaky-good.
Why they’re here: Start with the best defensive line in college football. Add in a deep, talented receiving corps. Swinney has recruited so well, it might not matter who his quarterback is. Kelly Bryant showed promise last year. Trevor Lawrence was the No. 1 prospect in the class of 2018. Either way, Clemson should be playoff-bound again.