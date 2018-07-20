Colter dominated on both sides of the ball during his days with the Tigers. He was the captain of the All-State defense as a linebacker in 1968 and was also a first team All-State halfback that year. Colter won four state championships as a senior — football, basketball, baseball and track— and was also an All-State fullback on Marana’s 1967 championship football team. One son, Cleveland “Cadillac” Colter III, was an All-American at USC and another, Spencer Colter, won a national championship with Colorado in 1990. His grandson, Kain, was the starting quarterback at Northwestern.