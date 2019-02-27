IFL has 60-minute games divided into four quarters so each period is 15 minutes just like any other football game.
The clock constantly runs until after a team scores (except for touchdowns), penalties, injuries, timeouts, change of possession, at the end of each quarter, on a first down in the final 60 seconds of either half, incomplete passes at the end of either half or when a player hits the wall at the end of each half.
Same penalties still apply for the IFL, however "In the Bank" is a penalty that can't be used for kickoffs, but will be enforced on the next play from scrimmage.