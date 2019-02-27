Head coach Marcus Coleman, with the Tucson Sugar Skulls, watches as wide receiver Greg Jones, 3, makes a catch as the indoor football team holds its first practice in franchise history at the Kino Sports Complex. The team's first game is scheduled for Mar. 3, against the San Diego Strike Force in California and their first home game is on Mar. 10, against the Bismarck Bucks.

IFL has 60-minute games divided into four quarters so each period is 15 minutes just like any other football game. 

The clock constantly runs until after a team scores (except for touchdowns), penalties, injuries, timeouts, change of possession, at the end of each quarter, on a first down in the final 60 seconds of either half, incomplete passes at the end of either half or when a player hits the wall at the end of each half. 

Same penalties still apply for the IFL, however "In the Bank" is a penalty that can't be used for kickoffs, but will be enforced on the next play from scrimmage. 