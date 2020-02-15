Club 4th Avenue

History: Mostly excellent ratings since 2007. Received an imminent health hazard rating Jan. 22.
What the inspector saw: Hand-wash sink not connected to hot water supply, ware washing sink had no hot water, no mop sink. Hot water heater was not functioning; facility ordered to close until it is repaired or replaced and there is sufficient hot water.
Follow up: Passed a follow-up inspection Jan. 24.
Comment: Unable to reach anyone for comment
Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com