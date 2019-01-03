Miller and the Arizona coaching staff wore a green lapel pin, which was a green ribbon that morphed into a whistle. Arizona teamed up with Coaching For Literacy, a non-profit organization that spreads literacy awareness for children.
According to the National Assessment of Educational Progress, 64 percent of 4th graders in America cannot read on grade-level. Based in Memphis, Coaching For Literacy teams up with programs around the country in each state so 100 percent of the proceeds stay locally with literacy partners.
Coaching For Literacy also partnered with UCLA, Houston, Florida State, Louisiana Tech, Charlotte, Mississippi State, Memphis, Tennessee, Wichita State, Ole Miss, Iowa State, Ohio State and several others.
To donate, text “BOOK” to 474-747 or check out the website at fightforliteracygames.org.