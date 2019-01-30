While not a restaurant, Cobra Arcade Bar in downtown Tucson is the perfect way to release a little steam after hours.
The bar, on the northwest corner of East Congress and South Scott Ave. has hundreds of classic arcade games to choose from, from Street Fighter 2 to Donkey Kong.
Try one of their game-themed cocktails (with names like the Kirby and Game Over), then hit any of the surrounding restaurants along Congress for some evening eats.
This is the second Cobra Arcade Bar in Arizona, with its sister location in downtown Phoenix.