Cochise College men’s basketball coach Jerry Carrillo, newly elected to the Pima County Sports Hall of Fame, is having another one of his championship seasons. The Salpointe Catholic and UA grad leads the powerful ACCAC by two games over his schoolboy friend Brian Peabody’s Pima College Aztecs. Cochise was 20-4 entering Saturday’s game against Mesa College. Proof of Carillo’s impact in coaching has been seen recently on ESPNU. Ex-Cochise players Bryan Urrutia was in an ESPNU game for Maryland-Eastern Shore, as were Grambling State’s Dallas Polk Hilliard of Cochise and Chaz Mack, a Catalina Foothills grad playing for Cornell.