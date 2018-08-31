Cody Creason summed up the state of Arizona’s offensive line in two succinct sentences:
“A lot of new faces. Not a lot of experience.”
Creason, the Wildcats’ right tackle, is the only member of the unit who has started a game at the UA — or any Division I school. Arizona will trot out an entirely new line when it hosts BYU in the season opener Saturday night.
But Creason isn’t fretting about it. He can’t. The redshirt junior has to serve as a leader for a group that’s suddenly in need of one.
“I’m one of the older guys,” Creason conceded. “I’m in a different role.”
He sure is. Creason started three games and appeared in all 13 as a redshirt sophomore last season. He shared time with Gerhard de Beer, one of two seniors, along with Jacob Alsadek, who used up his eligibility.
Alsadek (right guard), Nathan Eldridge (center), Christian Boettcher (left guard) and Layth Friekh (left tackle) started every game for the 2017 Wildcats, who used only two different starting combinations. Given the newness of this year’s line and the uncertainty surrounding it, it’s unlikely Arizona will enjoy similar stability.
With Boettcher deciding to step away from football, Eldridge and Friekh were expected to anchor the unit. But Eldridge is out indefinitely because of an undisclosed injury, and Friekh has to sit out the first two games, the price he paid to attain a fifth year of eligibility.
With classmate Alex Kosinski also apparently hurt, Creason suddenly became an elder statesman in the O-line room. He embraced that responsibility, encouraging his line mates to put in extra work “because we knew we had to improve.”
“Getting the O-line together. Watching film together. Pointing out things a younger guy might not know,” Creason said. “Being around for a while, you realize what to look for on film.”
One thing Creason can talk to his fellow linemen about — but can’t truly prepare them for — is blocking for quarterback Khalil Tate.
“I wouldn’t say it’s harder or easier, but it’s definitely more exciting,” Creason said. “We had a play last year at Cal, it was a rollout to the right. He ended up running to the left for an 80-yard touchdown (76, actually).
“He can keep a play alive. If you block a guy for three or four seconds, that’s sometimes not enough.”
Protecting Tate is a job Creason and his teammates take very seriously. They understand how vital it is to keep him in one piece.
“It doesn’t matter who the quarterback is; you always want to protect him,” Creason said. “But having a player like Khalil, who’s obviously one of the best quarterbacks in the nation, it definitely puts a little extra emphasis on, ‘You better not let him get hit.’”