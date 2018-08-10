6841 E. Camino Principal
History: Good and excellent ratings until late last year. Since then, four of six inspections had negative findings, including a July 6 probationary rating and a failed follow-up inspection on July 16.
What the inspector saw: Milk, pickles, olives, cheeses, cut tomatoes and tuna salad stored at unsafe temperatures; faulty cooler, noted in a total of four inspections in last 18 months, still was not working properly; burgers and salmon were being cooked on household appliances instead of approved restaurant equipment and there was no ventilation hood to remove smoke and greasy air; no hot water in handwashing sink; no certified food protection manager.
Follow-up: Passed second re-inspection on July 26.
Comments: Owner Keya Tehrani said a number of problems resulted from faulty equipment that has since been replaced.