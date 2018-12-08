When Justin Coleman transferred to Samford at the end of the 2015-16 season, having played the second of two years at Alabama for then-new coach Avery Johnson, nobody had any reason to believe he’d show up at Coleman Coliseum again.
But the Birmingham point guard wound up spending just one year playing for his hometown school, then made a grad transfer to Arizona last summer, which meant he’d make an unscheduled return stop to Tuscaloosa on Sunday.
Coleman will just have to use the visitor’s locker room this time. And Johnson will have to figure out how to deal with him, not coach him.
“Justin is a terrific young man, a high-character kid,” Johnson said. “I really enjoyed my year working with him. He was playing 25 minutes a game when he decided to transfer. (The move to Samford) wasn’t our choice but that was something he wanted to do.
“He wanted to go play in Birmingham and be closer to his family. We thought he was going to finish his career there. But obviously he had this opportunity and he’s taking advantage of it.”