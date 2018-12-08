When he wasn’t playing shortstop, left field or pitching on baseball fields as a youth, Dylan Smith would sometimes head out to the Gulf of Mexico and catch something to eat.
Whitefish. Trout. Grouper. Catfish. And, by just tossing a net in the water, maybe an entire bucket of shrimp.
“Usually, there’s a lot of them,” Smith said. “You just pull 'em up, rinse 'em off and cook 'em.”
Simple, delicious and fun. Until Smith grew so tall he was prompted to get serious about basketball as a high school freshman, that was life in Mobile, Alabama — about 250 miles southwest of Birmingham, where Arizona teammate Justin Coleman is from.
Coleman grew up in northwest Birmingham’s Pratt City neighborhood, a historic area that originally developed around coal mining, spending much of his time playing ball at the Howze-Sanford Recreation Center.
Just an hour away from where the two Alabamians will return with Arizona to play Alabama on Sunday, Birmingham remains a strong part of Coleman’s identity.
“It built me to the man I am today,” Coleman said. “It’s just the things you go through as a kid, certain situations where you learn and grow.”
Well before the two became teammates last summer, when Coleman transferred from Birmingham’s Samford University to join the Wildcats, the two Alabama natives connected through basketball. The game has a way of doing that.
During a conversation with the Star on Friday, here’s how they described their connection, their hometowns and their transition to Tucson: