If any Arizona fans took a deep breath when Justin Coleman hit the floor after Stanford’s Josh Sharma whacked his sore shoulder late Wednesday at Stanford, they weren’t alone.
So did Coleman, apparently.
But Coleman will play Saturday at Cal after fearing his left shoulder may have been dislocated again. He missed Thursday’s practice for precautionary reasons, Miller said, but returned fully Friday.
“His shoulder did not pop out,” Miller said after Friday’s practice. “It’s just a very sensitive area and when it gets dislocated, I think it takes 4-6 weeks for that area to calm down if he gets struck really hard, which he did.
“So I think it scared him more than anything. But the good news is because it didn’t dislocate again, every day that goes by he gets a little bit better and stronger. He should be fine for” the Cal game.
Sharma’s arm came down hard on Coleman near midcourt, wrapping around his shoulder, but Miller said Coleman was not whacked below the waist at the same time, as TV broadcasters initially believed.
“It was an awkward play because you had a 7-footer running full speed the wrong direction,” Miller said. “It could have been worse.”