Arizona continued its spring practice with another evening session on Tuesday.
The Wildcats finished last season No. 92 in total defense in FBS by allowing 432 yards per game. Sophomore linebackers Colin Schooler and Tony Fields combined for 208 tackles and 25.5 tackles for loss to lead the Wildcats in 2018.
As juniors this season, Schooler and Fields will work under former safeties coach John Rushing while defensive coordinator Marcel Yates looks over Rushing's former position group.
Arizona will look to fill in some gaps in the starting lineup after losing defensive tackles PJ Johnson and Dereck Boles, and safety Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles.
Yates and Schooler met with the media following Tuesday's spring practice, here's what they had to say.