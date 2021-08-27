 Skip to main content
Colleague 'was a true hero that day'

I was working for Morgan Stanley, which occupied 25% of the South Tower. I was meeting a client in downtown Chicago that day, a very rare circumstance. She was late to the meeting and said we needed to turn on the TV. I saw the North Tower burning and then the South Tower struck and the collapse of both towers. I knew people I talked to every day were in the South Tower. The client said she had received word there was a fourth plane possibly headed for the Willis Tower in downtown Chicago and that the city was being evacuated. I had to walk past that building to get to the train station, no choice. I thought of others who might have been innocently walking past the World Trade Center that may have been killed that day, just as I might be. I got to the train station and the conductors said "just get on the train, fill the aisles, we will be pulling that train out and another will come. We will make all stops on all lines. No tickets will be collected." Obviously, the government had made a plan for just such an emergency. I got on and was so glad when we left the station. I later learned all but 12 of several thousand Morgan Stanley employees got out of the South Tower OK thanks to the quick thinking of our head of security, Rick Rescorla, who insisted everyone leave immediately despite the tower announcement not to do so as debris was falling off the North Tower. Had he not, many more would have died. His picture is at the 911 memorial. He was one of the 12 employees who perished when he returned to the building to try to help more people get out. He was a true hero that day.

