Early in the morning of Sept. 27, 2017, FBI agents with guns drawn gathered at the front door of Book Richardson’s rental home near Foothills Mall.
They even had a battering ram.
I recently asked Richardson to repeat that description.
“Guns drawn and a battering ram,” he confirmed.
You’d have thought it was 1934 again, when law enforcement officers in downtown Tucson arrested John Dillinger for a string of robberies, murders and jailbreaks.
When Dillinger was arrested, police found $9,174 in cash and gold in his car, two submachine guns, 500 rounds of ammunition and two shortwave police radio sets.
Richardson was wearing his boxer shorts when handcuffed by FBI agents.
Dillinger was the most infamous felon in Tucson history. Dillinger merely broke the law; Richardson dared to put the UA basketball program in harm’s way.
Richardson’s crime? Taking $20,000 from an aspiring agent and financial adviser so that Richardson would use his influence over basketball players to steer them to the low-level agent and money man.
What did Richardson do with the $20,000? He told me he spent most of it to make his mother’s residence in New York City handicap accessible. She had recently suffered a stroke, limiting her movement.
Richardson was sentenced Thursday to three months in prison and two years of probation after pleading guilty to one count of federal funds bribery. He was also ordered to repay the $20,000.
Where’s he going to get $20,000? His only income in recent months came from coaching pre-high school basketball players at a sports academy in southeast Tucson. He was paid $40 a day. He said he used that money to buy groceries for himself and his son.
When I asked Richardson, 46, what he plans to do for the rest of his life, he began to weep. He will serve three months in prison, but he has effectively been in jail for 20 months, spending most of the time in his house. He was recently diagnosed with stage 3 kidney disease.
And yet U.S. District Court Judge Edgardo Ramos added a prison sentence. It seems excessive and unnecessary. The punishment has gone beyond the crime. UA attorneys similarly piled on, filing a victim impact statement with Ramos in which it painted the university as a martyr.
The UA’s legal team wrote that Richardson’s arrest was “devastating news to every student, coach, administrator, staff, trustee and alum. … It caused enormous pain and disruption.”
But was it any more devastating and disruptive to the campus community than the arrests and imprisonments of a UA football player and an assistant UA track and field coach for abusing women?
In the end, Richardson handled himself with dignity. He took the rap, as they say in the movies, but sadly this is no movie. This is a man’s life torn apart, and by his own doing.
The FBI investigation into college basketball — guns drawn and battering ram in hand — was a bust. All of that time, money and manpower resulted in the arrest and conviction of four assistant basketball coaches. Lamont Evans, like Richardson, received three months in prison. Tony Bland got probation. Chuck Person will be sentenced later this year.
Do you really think it will change anything in the turmoil of college basketball?