MINNEAPOLIS — The woman at the center of Duke’s investigation into an alleged 1999 sexual assault says the university pushed her not to pursue a claim involving a basketball player at the school.
Corey Maggette has been accused of raping a woman during his time at Duke 20 years ago. The New York Times reported the allegation, citing an interview with a friend of the woman, Meredith Watson, and Facebook messages she sent a friend about the alleged incident. Watson also has accused Justin Fairfax, Virginia’s lieutenant governor, of raping her.
Maggette denied the accusation through a spokesman, referring to a statement released to The New York Times: “It has only been through media accounts and a statement from Meredith Watson’s lawyer that I first learned or heard of anything about these sexual assault allegations. I have never sexually assaulted anyone in my life and I completely and categorically deny any such charge.”
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said Saturday night he had no knowledge of such an event. The school released a statement from athletic director Kevin White on Saturday night echoing that comment.
Watson’s attorney, Nancy Erika Smith, released a statement last Friday saying that Watson was raped by a Duke basketball player during her sophomore year and reported it to a dean at the school. Watson said she was discouraged from pursuing the claim further.
Fairfax denied Watson’s allegation of rape in a statement Friday, but he faces calls from many fellow Democrats to resign after Watson’s accusation followed one by Scripps College professor Vanessa Tyson, who accused Fairfax of assaulting her at the Democratic National Convention in 2004, as The Washington Post and others reported. On Saturday, Fairfax called for an investigation by the FBI and other authorities, and for due process.
Durham police and Duke campus police departments say they have no records of any reports involving Watson or Maggette. No charges have been filed against Maggette.
Maggette played at Duke in the 1998-99 season before beginning a 14-year NBA career. He has covered the Clippers this season as a pregame and postgame analyst and color commentator.
Duke is investigating the allegation, per multiple reports.
Tuesday roundup
No. 2 Duke 71, No. 16 Louisville 69: In Louisville, Kentucky, Cam Reddish made a tying 3-pointer with 1:28 left and the go-ahead free throws with 14 seconds remaining, helping the second-ranked Blue Devils overcome a 23-point second-half deficit.
After making 2 of 17 shots to open the second half, the Blue Devils (22-2, 10-1 ACC) got hot and shut down the Cardinals (17-8, 8-4) over the final 9:54.
Zion Williamson had 27 points and 12 rebounds for Duke, which completed its largest second-half comeback in the Mike Krzyzewski era.
No. 19 LSU 73, No. 5 Kentucky 71: In Lexington, Kentucky, Kavell Bigby-Williams’s tip-in at the buzzer lifted the Tigers to a stunning upset over SEC nemesis Kentucky.
With the game tied after Keldon Johnson made two free throws with 6 seconds left, Skylar Mays drove the length of the court. His shot missed but Bigby-Williams got the offensive rebound and scored to give the Tigers (20-4, 10-1) their first win over the Wildcats (20-4, 10-2) since 2009.
Tremont Waters, who finished with 15 points to lead the Tigers, hit two free throws with 20 seconds left to give LSU a two-point lead before Johnson’s free throws tied it.
No. 11 Michigan State 67, No. 20 Wisconsin 59: In Madison, Wisconsin — Cassius Winston scored 23 points to help Michigan State beat Wisconsin.
In doing so, the Michigan State (20-5, 11-3 Big Ten) star outdueled Wisconsin’s Ethan Happ, who scored 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.
Wisconsin (17-7, 9-4) staggered at home, going more than five minutes without a point as the Spartans put the game away.
No. 24 Maryland 70, No. 12 Purdue 56: In College Park, Maryland, Jalen Smith scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half, and Maryland used a strong defensive performance to beat Purdue, ending the Boilermakers’ eight-game winning streak.
Down by eight at halftime, the Terrapins (19-6, 10-4 Big Ten) took the lead for the first time with 10 minutes left before pulling away.
Maryland outscored Purdue 40-18 in the second half, limiting the Boilermakers to 1-for-16 shooting from beyond the arc.
Carsen Edwards scored 24 for Purdue (17-7, 10-3), but was limited to seven points after halftime on 2-for-13 shooting. The Boilermakers went 6 for 36 from the floor in the second half.