The GI Bill was an important benefit for multiple members of our family. My father was an orphan, and worked many blue collar jobs to help support family who took him in, as well as himself. He joined the Army in 1939.
My father, father-in-law, uncles, cousins, a sister, a brother-in-law and I were able to buy homes with the assistance of the GI bill. My father and a brother-in-law got college degrees, enabling them to provide better lives for our families.
Dad said it took him 20 years to "finally get that piece of paper," ─ a bachelor's degree. He did it while working full time, through a combination of correspondence courses and night school.
His continued drive to always learn was a powerful example to our family, and then to our children, and the end result was all of his grandchildren had college degrees, some with advanced degrees. Dad being able to get an education evolved into three generations getting educations ─ what a great result!
Ann Dreeland