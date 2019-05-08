NEW YORK — An aspiring sports business manager and an amateur basketball coach were convicted Wednesday of bribery conspiracy at a trial that showed top college coaches, including former Arizona assistant Book Richardson, were paid off to steer NBA-bound athletes to favored handlers.
Dawkins was found not guilty on 4 charges of wire fraud and conspiracy to violate the travel act Code not guilty on bribery, wire fraud and travel act. https://t.co/5y2WGBphGf— Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) May 8, 2019
The end came just days after Dawkins took the witness stand and denied that he bribed anyone. He testified that an informant and undercover FBI agents, who were posing as investors in his fledgling management company, had tried to get him to pay bribes, but he refused.