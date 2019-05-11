The recently-completed decade of college basketball, 2010-19, was a transition period in which the game has become almost unrecognizable from the model played the previous 50 years.
It’s going to continue to move in a direction away from the game as it was played and presented by iconic figures such as John Wooden, Dean Smith and Tucson’s Lute Olson.
It’s not just the one-and-done variable. The NBA G League has recently raised salaries to tempt high school and college players to skip the college process. When not-ready-for-prime-time collegians such as Arizona’s Brandon Randolph, Chance Comanche, Grant Jerrett and Rawle Alkins bail out for pro basketball — when more than 500 players transfer each year — it tends to lose its warm and fuzzy factor.
Now comes the Historical Basketball League (HBL), which is essentially a paid summer league that says it will compensate and educate its players based on market value. Its COO is David West, a former Sean Miller standout at Xavier.
There’s no denying the game is in an evolutionary period. Just check the Pac-12 rosters. For years, many Arizona fans could name and identify the starters for every team in the league. Now those who show up at McKale Center are often strangers. Temps.
The best things about college basketball have long been its ability to bond a community, embrace the precious rivalries, get to know the players and grasp the magic of the NCAA Tournament.
I’m not sure I’ll ever understand how a young ballplayer would rather take a risk on making an obscure G League roster rather than stay in school and be part of the theater a UCLA-Arizona game generates, and become engulfed by the spirit of college basketball.
When you live in a city that embraces and fosters college basketball, you can’t put a price on it. But now there’s a price on so many other variables surrounding the game that an FBI sting and characters like Christian Dawkins get as much or more attention than Zion Williamson and the NCAA Tournament.
College basketball will survive, but it’s never going to have the homey feeling of 1988 or 2001 again.