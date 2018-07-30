Murphy, a multi-purpose back, was all over the field in his three seasons of playing varsity for the Titans. Murphy made Second-Team All-Southern Arizona as a running back in 2004, Second-Team All-Star as a punter in 2003 and Second-Team 4A-Sonoran Region as a return specialist in 2002. Murphy rushed for 1,168 yards and scored 17 touchdowns as a senior, and his 29 career touchdowns and 262 career points rank second in Palo Verde history. Murphy also kicked a 50-yard field goal and had three interceptions in a single game — he did just about everything on the football field.