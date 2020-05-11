Color with Tucson artist Serena McRae at our first virtual member meetup

Hi [-FIRSTNAME-],

One of the things we were most excited about when we launched our membership program was the chance for us all to get together and meet up for exclusive members-only experiences. Think: grabbing a bite to eat with Andi, going on a hike with Veronica and Johanna or the occasional coffee chat or post-work happy hour with the whole team.

Those are things we hope to invite you to once group events are safe, but until then we're looking forward to hosting our first-ever virtual member meetup later this week.

Join us for a relaxing Zoom coloring session with Tucson artist Serena McRae of Cactus Clouds Art who will share more about her work and give us some of her expert coloring tips while we color one of her desert-inspired pages. This event is free for you as a member of #ThisIsTucson!

When: Thursday, May 14, 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.