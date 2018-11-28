Last week: Lost to Cal, 33-21
Bowl projection: Not eligible
We said it: “The most glaring deficiency the Buffaloes and sixth-year head coach Mike MacIntyre have is the void left by running back Phillip Lindsay.”
MacIntyre left the program with some of the conference’s top weapons in receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. and linebacker Nate Landman. Travon McMillian replaced Lindsay at running back and rushed for 5 yards per carry, on par with Lindsay’s average a year ago. Steven Montez didn’t improve much under center and the deflating effort by the entire team in the second half (seven straight losses) sent MacIntyre packing.