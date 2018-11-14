FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2018, file photo, Colorado wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. runs for a touchdown after a reception past Southern California cornerback Iman Marshall (8) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Los Angeles. The Buffaloes are hoping for a big boost with the possible return of star sophomore Laviksa Shenault Jr. when they host 10th-ranked Washington State on Saturday. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

Last week: Lost to No. 8 Washington State, 31-7

This week: vs. No. 19 Utah, 11:30 a.m. Saturday

It wasn't that long ago that Colorado was 5-0 and sitting atop the Pac-12 South. The Buffaloes haven't won since, and today sit in a tie for last place with lowly UCLA. Among Pac-12 teams, only the Bruins and Oregon State  own worse overall records. Even last week's return of Laviska Shenault Jr. — who caught at least 10 passes for the fifth time in his seven games this year for 102 yards — couldn’t inspire the Buffs, who put up a season-low seven points against Washington State. It was at least good to see Shenault back on the field to take passes from Steven Montez. How good is he? Despite missing three games with a toe injury, Shenault still ranks third in the conference with 882 receiving yards.