Last week: Lost to No. 8 Washington State, 31-7
This week: vs. No. 19 Utah, 11:30 a.m. Saturday
It wasn't that long ago that Colorado was 5-0 and sitting atop the Pac-12 South. The Buffaloes haven't won since, and today sit in a tie for last place with lowly UCLA. Among Pac-12 teams, only the Bruins and Oregon State own worse overall records. Even last week's return of Laviska Shenault Jr. — who caught at least 10 passes for the fifth time in his seven games this year for 102 yards — couldn’t inspire the Buffs, who put up a season-low seven points against Washington State. It was at least good to see Shenault back on the field to take passes from Steven Montez. How good is he? Despite missing three games with a toe injury, Shenault still ranks third in the conference with 882 receiving yards.