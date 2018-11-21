Last week: Lost to Utah, 30-7
This week: at Cal, 5 p.m. Saturday
Colorado fired sixth-year coach Mike MacIntyre after the team’s sixth consecutive loss. The MacIntyre-coached Buffaloes since 2013 were a lousy 30-44 with only one appearance in a bowl game — also a loss. That’s a résumé that can get any coach in the country fired. Colorado is thankful for the talent MacIntyre helped recruit: He leaves behind star receiver Laviska Shenault Jr., quarterback Steven Montez and linebacker Nate Landman. But Colorado, after the sky seemed to be the limit just a short time ago, is now far from respectability.