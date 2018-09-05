Last week: Beat Colorado State, 45-13
This week: at Nebraska, 12:30 p.m. Saturday
Analysis: Colorado hasn’t won in this old Big 8 rivalry since 2007 — though, to be fair, the teams haven’t played since CU split for the Pac-12 in 2010. The bright spot from the Buffaloes’ season opener came in the form of sophomore receiver Laviska Shenault Jr., who caught 11 passes for 211 yards and a touchdown. Steve Montez’s early chemistry with Shenault is a promising sign. Virginia Tech transfer Travon McMillian had a successful debut as well, totaling 103 yards on just 10 carries. If the Buffs can put the ball in McMillian’s hands more often to relieve some of the stress on Montez, defense should be the only real concern moving forward.