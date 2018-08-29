Last year: Sixth in Pac-12 South (5-7, 2-7 Pac-12)
This week: at Colorado State, 6:30 p.m. Friday
Analysis: The most glaring deficiency the Buffaloes and sixth-year head coach Mike MacIntyre have is the void left by running back Phillip Lindsay. A lot of that weight will be transferred to quarterback Steven Montez, who threw for nearly 3,000 yards and 18 touchdowns last season. He was also the Buffaloes' second-leading rusher behind Lindsay. Virginia Tech grad transfer Travon McMillan will take over for Lindsay. McMillan rushed for 2,153 yards in three seasons with the Hokies. In comparison, Lindsay had 1,474 on the ground last year. It'll be a void the Buffaloes should feel early and often.