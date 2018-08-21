Flight record: 5-7, 2-7 in Pac-12 play
Pilot: Mike MacIntyre (25-38 in five seasons at Cal, 40-59 in eight seasons overall)
Co-pilots: OC Klayton Adams, OC Darrin Chiaverini, DC D.J. Eliot
Hub: Folsom Field (50,183 capacity)
Itinerary: at Nebraska, Sept. 8; vs. UCLA, Sept. 28; vs. Utah, Nov. 17
Return visits: QB Steven Montez, WR Juwann Winfree, WR Laviska Shenault, WR Jay MacIntyre, OL Tim Lynott, LB Rick Gamboa, LB Drew Lewis, DB Evan Worthington, DB Nick Fisher, K James Stefanou, P Alex Kinney
Lost baggage: RB Phillip Lindsay, WR Devin Ross, WR Shay Fields, WR Bryce Bobo, TE Geroge Frazier, OL Jeromy Irwin, LB Derek McCartney, DB Isaiah Oliver, DB Afolabi Laguda, DB Ryan Moeller
Flight plan: Colorado regressed last season after winning the Pac-12 South in 2016, in large part because of Montez's inconsistency. In wins over Oregon State and Cal, he threw for five touchdowns and more than 500 combined yards. Against Washington, he was picked off three times and threw zero TDs, and against Washington State, he went 4 for 13 for 21 yards and the Buffaloes were shut out. MacIntyre has worked wonders before, turning Sefo Liufau into the best passer in school history. With Montez returning targets Juwann Winfree and Laviska Shenault, brighter days are ahead.
Ground crew: The Buffaloes bid goodbye to Phillip Lindsay, who broke all sorts of records in Boulder, but grad transfer Travon McMillian should ease the pain a bit. McMillian comes to Colorado with more than 2,000 yards under his belt at Virginia Tech, and in tandem with freshman Alex Fontenot, Lindsay’s absence could be a blip.
Cloud 9: Since everything went right for the Buffs in 2016, when everything coalesced – talent, experience, competition, and other teams being depleted in all three – Colorado has taken a tumble. MacIntyre is a good coach, though, and this team has enough talent for six or seven wins. Another big bowl game would be a surprise, though.