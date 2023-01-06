Colorado hands Utah first loss

BOULDER, Colo. — Frida Formann and the tenacious Colorado Buffaloes never let Utah get comfortable.

All part of the plan to disrupt the Utes. Along with it, their winning streak.

Formann scored 20 points, Jaylyn Sherrod had 16 and Colorado beat No. 8 Utah 77-67 on Friday night, sending the Utes to their first loss of the season.

Aaronette Vonleh added 15 as the Buffaloes (13-3, 3-1 Pac-12) posted their first win over an AP top-10 team since knocking off No. 1 Stanford 77-72 in overtime on Jan. 17, 2021.

“It was just really good to execute our game plan so well — just felt like we really made them so uncomfortable the whole game,” Formann said. “We love that. That was really good.”

The loss by the Utes (14-1, 3-1) leaves only three undefeated Division I women’s basketball teams — No. 1 South Carolina (15-0), No. 3 Ohio State (16-0) and No. 7 LSU (15-0). Utah was led by Jenna Johnson, who scored all 17 of her points in the second half. Leading scorer Alissa Pili finished with 14 points, which was below her average of 19.7.

“It was not pretty, not a thing of beauty,” Utah coach Lynne Roberts said. “It’s one of those things where they just disrupt you with their physicality.”

Formann’s 3-pointer with 7:05 remaining extended Colorado’s lead to 14 points. The Utes rallied late and cut the deficit to 65-61 with just under three minutes remaining. Quay Miller scored four straight points to give the Buffaloes some breathing room.

Relying on tenacious defense, Colorado held the Utes well below their average of 88.7 points. Utah shot 39.3% from the floor, including 10 of 26 from 3-point range, and turned the ball over 21 times.

“They play so pretty, their basketball offensively is so smooth and free flowing,” said Colorado coach JR Payne, whose team avenged an 85-58 loss at Utah on Dec. 14. “We just wanted to be able to try to limit their comfortability on the offensive end of the floor. I think we did that pretty well.”

Formann drained a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Colorado a 31-24 lead at halftime. It was a rough first half for the Utes, who committed 12 turnovers and shot 8 of 30 from the floor.

“Honestly, I think it’s just us versus us. We really just need to figure out what’s going on on our offense and just how to work together and make it flow smoothly,” Pili explained. “Once we do that, we’ll be better.”

No. 18 Oregon 82, Arizona State 62: In Tempe, Endyia Rogers scored 19 points and No. 18 Oregon pulled away in the middle two quarters.

Kayla Mokquah and Treasure Hunt each scored at the basket to give the Sun Devils an 18-15 lead after one, but the Ducks went on a 17-8 run through the second quarter to take a 32-26 lead at intermission.

Grace VanSlooten took charge in the third quarter, scoring 12 points in the first five minutes to put Oregon up, 49-30.

VanSlooten finished with 16 points with six rebounds for Oregon (12-3, 3-1 Pac 12). Phillipina Kyei pulled down 18 rebounds to go with her 10 points as the Ducks held a commanding lead on the boards, outrebounding Arizona State 56-40. Taya Hanson contributed 13 points off the bench.

Oregon was 28 of 72 from the field (38.9%), including 8 of 23 from distance. The Ducks shot 18 of 21 from the line.

Arizona State was 23 of 68 (33.8%) from the floor, hitting 9 of 22 from beyond the arc.

Tyi Skinner scored 20 points to lead Arizona State (7-8, 0-4). Hunt finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds and Jaddan Simmons added 10 points.

UConn’s game postponed

HARTFORD, Conn. — UConn women’s basketball’s game against DePaul on Sunday has been postponed due to the team’s lack of available players.

The No. 5 Huskies are under the conference minimum of seven available scholarship student-athletes due to injuries.

In addition to Aaliyah Edwards suffering an ankle injury, the program announced that Ayanna Patterson was also injured in Thursday’s game at Xavier. The nature of the injury was not disclosed.

Also currently out for the Huskies are Caroline Ducharme (concussion) and Azzi Fudd (right knee). Paige Bueckers (ACL tear) and Ice Brady (Patella tear) suffered season-ending injuries in the months leading up to the season.

“At UConn, the health and well-being of our student-athletes will always be our top priority,” director of athletics David Benedict said. “Our women’s basketball program has unfortunately been affected by an unprecedented number of injuries this season. While it’s unfortunate that we need to postpone Sunday’s game, it’s the right call to protect the safety of our student-athletes. We will work with the Big East and DePaul on options to reschedule the game.”

UConn is also currently without head coach Geno Auriemma, who is feeling unwell and taking time away from the team to focus on his health.

The Big East will attempt to reschedule the game, in accordance with the conference’s game cancellation policy.

Fans who purchased tickets to the DePaul game will be able to use them for whenever the game is rescheduled.